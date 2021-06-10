RACINE – The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is now seeking donations for its upcoming Rummage Sale fundraising event. Household items, books, tools, and furniture are welcome. Please, no clothing or knick-knacks.

Pick-up of donated items can be arranged. Contact Randy Savaglio. Email: rsavaglio@shorewest.com

About Kiwanis Club of West Racine

Kiwanis Club of West Racine is part of an international organization devoted to serving the children of the world. In the 2019-20 programming year, the club awarded donated more than $26,000 to 35 programs and organizations, including Empty Bowls, Special Olympics, Peace Learning Circles, Veterans Outreach, and Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center. The club currently meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St.