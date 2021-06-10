As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
RACINE – The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is now seeking donations for its upcoming Rummage Sale fundraising event. Household items, books, tools, and furniture are welcome. Please, no clothing or knick-knacks.
Pick-up of donated items can be arranged. Contact Randy Savaglio. Email: rsavaglio@shorewest.com
About Kiwanis Club of West Racine
Kiwanis Club of West Racine is part of an international organization devoted to serving the children of the world. In the 2019-20 programming year, the club awarded donated more than $26,000 to 35 programs and organizations, including Empty Bowls, Special Olympics, Peace Learning Circles, Veterans Outreach, and Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center. The club currently meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St.