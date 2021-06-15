898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester, including Nathan Koch, a Marketing Pre-Major major from Franksville, WI (53126).

About Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research, and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

Visit coastal.edu for more information.