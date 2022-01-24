KENOSHA – The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) Elementary Literacy Curriculum Team is inviting parents/guardians and concerned community members to review the finalists for the Guided Reading instructional materials for grades K-5. The team is seeking feedback on these materials before making their final decisions to recommend adoption into the curriculum.

For those wishing to participate, please visit KUSD’s Guided Reading Review page. Reviews and feedback can be given directly through the site starting today, Jan. 24, until Friday, Feb. 4.

Information on Guided Reading

For more information or questions regarding the instructional materials review, contact the KUSD coordinator of literacy, Susan Mirsky, at smirsky@kusd.edu or 262-359-6302.

