MOUNT PLEASANT – Mount Pleasant Police on Friday confirmed that Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen charged with shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha last summer, was seen in a local tavern earlier this week. However, his presence there did not violate his bond agreement or Wisconsin law.

According to a news release, a caller Friday morning notified police that there was video footage of Rittenhouse inside Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave. The caller was concerned that Rittenhouse violated his bond agreement.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that Rittenhouse, 18, had been in the tavern between 2:25 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. A parent accompanied him. Police stated that video footage confirmed Rittenhouse’s presence.

“Contact was made with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office and, after explaining the situation, his actions and presence in the establishment did not constitute a violation of his bond agreement,” the news release stated.

Allowed Under State Law

Wisconsin state law allows individuals age 21 and younger to consume alcohol in a licensed establishment if they are with their parents, guardians, or spouses of legal drinking age, according to the state Department of Revenue (DOR) website. Serving alcohol to an underage person, under these circumstances, is left to the discretion of the establishment.

Photos circulated on social media Friday purported to show a person who resembled Rittenhouse, holding a bottle of beer while in a setting that appears to be a tavern.

Earlier Tuesday, Rittenhouse entered a not-guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His appearance was made via Zoom from the Racine office of his attorney, Mark Richards.

Rittenhouse is free on a $2 million cash bond, which was raised nationally by his supporters.

Incident During August Riot

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and wounding Gage Grosskreutz of West Allis the night of August 25 in Downtown Kenosha. Protests over the August 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officers had turned into multiple days of rioting, According to court records.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, left his Antioch, Ill., home, picked up an AR-15-style rifle that he owned and joined other armed civilians in Downtown Kenosha rioters who had damaged several properties. He was not legally allowed to carry the gun and had purchased the weapon through a friend acting as a straw buyer.

According to media reports, Rittenhouse told police that he had been hired to protect a Kenosha used car dealership. While in the Downtown Kenosha area, he clashed with individuals and shot and killed two men and wounded a third. Rittenhouse and his attorneys have claimed he shot the men in self-defense.

A trial date of March 29 for Rittenhouse was given at Tuesday’s hearing. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 10 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.