In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, the City of Racine solid waste and recycling will not be collected on Monday, September 7.

This holiday will rotate your collection to a day later in the week and will remain on that day until the next City observed holiday (see the calendar below). Example: Area C will rotate to have trash collection on Tuesday, Area D will rotate to have trash collection on Wednesday, etc.

The City of Racine recommends that all residents sign up for notification reminders at: https://www.cityofracine.org/recycle/LookUp/. If you have any questions, contact the Department of PublicWorks at 636-9126. Atención -Para este material en Español, por favor llame 636-9458.