Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) has closed a segment of the Lake Michigan Pathway for public safety reasons as the area is deemed to be unsafe due to severe lake erosion under the pathway.

The segment of the bike/walking path behind the Racine Zoo between Goold St and Augusta St is closed and will not be accessible to bikers and walkers. Users are asked to reroute around the Racine Zoo using Goold St, Main St, and Augusta St.

Zoo Beach will be accessible only from the pathway or overlook staircase across from Lakeview Park at Michigan Blvd and Goold St. Entry from Augusta St. will no longer be available.