Just north of North Beach and east of the Racine Zoo is informally known as “Zoo Beach.” Nearly a year ago, the Lake Michigan Pathway faced closure. This pathway runs alongside Zoo Beach.

Due to significant lakefront erosion, the Lake Michigan Pathway was deemed unsafe by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services.

However, the bike/walking path segment behind the Racine Zoo between Goold St and Augusta St is now open. After FEMA reviewed the damage, the pathway was under construction. Their portion of the work is now complete. At this time, there is a safety fence installed on the path.

Likewise, the Lake Michigan Pathway design and construction documents are under development. Additional repairs are to follow based on receiving emergency permits.

Tentative Repair Schedule

Path repair and protection work to begin December 2021

Final touch ups and landscaping to take place March/April 2022

Completed path expected to be open May 2022

