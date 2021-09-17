… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
Just north of North Beach and east of the Racine Zoo is informally known as “Zoo Beach.” Nearly a year ago, the Lake Michigan Pathway faced closure. This pathway runs alongside Zoo Beach.
Due to significant lakefront erosion, the Lake Michigan Pathway was deemed unsafe by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services.
However, the bike/walking path segment behind the Racine Zoo between Goold St and Augusta St is now open. After FEMA reviewed the damage, the pathway was under construction. Their portion of the work is now complete. At this time, there is a safety fence installed on the path.
Likewise, the Lake Michigan Pathway design and construction documents are under development. Additional repairs are to follow based on receiving emergency permits.
Tentative Repair Schedule
- Path repair and protection work to begin December 2021
- Final touch ups and landscaping to take place March/April 2022
- Completed path expected to be open May 2022
Local News
Like this story? Become a Racine County Eye subscriber. Contact Emma Widmar (ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com) with additional needs.
- Lake Michigan Pathway Reopens… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust […]
- State Warns of Possible FoodShare ScamsRACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) warns FoodShare members to be […]
- Free Face Masks Coming Soon to City of Racine Fire StationsCITY OF RACINE – Free face masks will be available to the public at all […]
- How To Create a Successful Trucking CompanyTrucking companies keep the economy moving, so there can’t be too many. Here’s what you need to know to build a successful company from the ground up.
- COVID-19 Tests Resume At Festival HallRACINE – In response to recent upticks in positive COVID-19 cases, regular free testing for […]
- Gilliam Named to Upper Iowa University’s Summer 2021 Dean’s ListFAYETTE, IA (09/15/2021)– Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the […]
- UPDATE: Police arrest homicide suspect in Rebecca Rannow murderUPDATE: Officials with the Racine Police Department arrested a man in the murder of Rebecca […]
- Racine Public Library’s Program and ServicesThe Racine Public Library returned to its pre-COVID-19 hours and operations. They are open Monday […]
You must log in to post a comment.