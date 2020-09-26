Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Racine St. Catherine’s defense for a 34-6 win in Wisconsin high school football on September 25.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran’s offense stomped on to a 20-0 lead over Racine St. Catherine’s at the intermission.

Read more sports stories.

You’re reading a Racine County Eye news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. This sort of innovative local news coverage is only made possible through the support of our readers. Please step up and become a subscriber today!

Want more sports? Become a paid subscriber One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!