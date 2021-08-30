MOUNT PLEASANT – The first phase of restoring Lamparek Creek – a Lake Michigan tributary impaired by stormwater pollutants – is now underway here.

The project is a joint initiative of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN), the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County. It will eventually restore the creek, which is currently a drainage ditch, into a living river and create a public, environmental corridor that connects with the restored North Branch of the Pike River. The $280,000 project is being funded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 319-program.

The Lamparek Creek corridor is located just east of Foxconn’s Area One at County Highway H and runs east to the Pike River in far southern Mount Pleasant. The project’s first phase, to be substantially completed this fall, involves floodplain restoration and establishing wetlands features. Inter-Fluve Inc. is the design engineer and RLP Diversified is the general contractor.

Future phases of the project will follow as grant funding is secured and the design integrates with expected development in the Wisconn Valley Area Three.

According to a joint news release from the Root-Pike WIN, the village, and the county, Lamparek Creek is impaired by a variety of “stormwater pollutants, including phosphorus, nitrogen, total suspended solids, e. coli, and road salt.” The restoration work will create wider stream buffers and channel Improvements to filter pollutants, reduce stormwater impacts and provide native wildlife habitat.

The overall plan is to create an environmental corridor that allows people to walk, run, bicycle, and fish in the restored Lamparek Creek.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life.