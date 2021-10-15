Today and tomorrow are the final days to participate in this year’s Downtown Racine Wine Walk. Enjoy the beautiful weather this Saturday downtown by sampling 20 delicious wines poured at 20 participating businesses. New this year, enjoy an additional 10 stops that will be sampling beers and ciders.

Tickets for the event are $40 each and will include admission to the Wine Walk’s 30 stops, a wine sampling glass, a canvas tote bag, and snacks at each location.

For tickets: Click Here

Or call the Downtown Racine Corporation office at (262) 634-6002 (Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m.–4 p.m.) to avoid online surcharges.

There will also be live music during the Wine Walk. Plan your sampling route with these local performers in mind:

About Downtown Racine Corporation

From their website: “Our mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists. We are a 501(c)3 that works hard every day to make Downtown Racine a vibrant and engaging place to live, work and play.”