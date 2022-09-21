DOWNTOWN RACINE — The Laurel Clark Water Attraction – Splash Pad and facility restrooms will be closing on Friday, Sept. 30 for the season.

Splash Pad hours of operation

Until then, the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) encourages residents to continue to enjoy the attraction during the hours of operation, which are Monday – Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information about PRCS events may be found on the Parks and Recreation web page; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., room 127; emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling 262-636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook.

