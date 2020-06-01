LaVerne C. LaFleur, 93, died Friday at St. Monica’s Senior Living. LaVerne was the youngest of seven children, born in Racine on September 3, 1926, daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (nee; Meier) Freres.

LaVerne graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1944” and continued on to earn her bachelor’s degree in English from Marquette University. On August 27, 1949, she married the love of her life, Thomas J. LaFleur at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They shared sixty-four beautiful years together and raised seven children before Tom passed away on November 9, 2013. LaVerne was an educator with Racine Unified for twenty-seven years. She was a devoted member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, where she tutored at the school and volunteered on various committees. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, her book clubs and bridge clubs. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

LaVerne will be dearly missed by her children, Tom LaFleur of Verona, Tim LaFleur, Mary Kay (Richard) Sheforgen of Racine, Maureen (Dennis) Steeves of Wind Lake, Monica (Gregory) DaPra, all of Racine; son-in-law, Rick Johannes of Oregon, WI; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, LaVerne was also preceded in death by her children, Marcia Johannes and Ted LaFleur; grandchildren, Anthony and Andy Steeves. The last of her Freres generation, LaVerne was also preceded in death by her siblings, Marion (Gerald) Liegler, Dorothy (Arthur) Sorenson, Robert (Betty) Freres, James (Eileen) Freres, Donald (Beverly) Freres, and Annamae (Frank) McKee.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church 1903 Green Street, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. One may view the service by going to LaVerne’s page on the funeral home website, select visitation/service, and then LIVESTREAM option. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or the Racine Public Library have been suggested.