LaVerne F. Leonard, 98, died peacefully Friday in Racine. She was born in Franksville, WI, on June 18, 1921, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Nee: Chadek) Olle.
LaVerne was a lifelong resident of Racine and loved the art fairs on the shores of Lake Michigan and Bridge games and gardening with her girlfriends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and all who knew her radiant smile and compassion will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl T. Leonard. She was the beloved mother of surviving daughters, Joan (Salvatore Gentile) Leonard and Mary Leonard, and grandchildren, Annie (Matthew) Hauser and Alexander Gentile. LaVerne was the beloved sister of the late Gilbert Olle, who is survived by his loving children, Linda, Pat (Hal Kennedy) and John (Kathy) Olle, as well as other relatives
and dear friends.
Private services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.