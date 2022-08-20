APPLETON, WI – Congratulations to Marissa Polzin of Sturtevant, WI for being named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List at Lawrence University.

The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance.

The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.

About Lawrence University

Lawrence University, a private liberal arts college situated along the Fox River in the heart of Appleton, Wisconsin, is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding in 1847.

With about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries, Lawrence features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.

