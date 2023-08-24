While state and local health officials have made great strides in addressing lead poisoning in Racine County, the number of children tested stands at an all-time low, and more work needs to be done, health officials say.

The tale of Arvan Johnson: battling the devastating effects of lead poisoning RACINE, Wis. — Arvan Johnson, an 11-year-old boy headed into middle school, knows about the lead poisoning that happened when he was a baby. While he doesn’t remember it, his mother, Leanna Jones, told him how he used to crawl on the floor when he was a baby in their apartment on Martin Luther King…

Testing declined, but the threat still exists.

Slide the bar from left to right to see the number of children tested and those who tested positive for lead poisoning since 1996.