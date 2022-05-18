RACINE COUNTY – Leadership Racine, a program that develops leaders for local public influence and decision-making, is seeking applicants for its 25th class.

The nine-month program, sponsored by Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), provides a unique learning environment that includes teaching leadership skills, fostering community service and developing community trusteeship. Sessions are scheduled monthly from September through May.

Leadership Racine Throughout its 24-year history, Leadership Racine has had 644 graduates many of whom have gone on to hold leadership positions in their organizations and communities. Participants also assist with community projects that have included the Kids Cove play area, Born Learning Trail (with Racine Area United Way), Music on the Monument and Thoughts For Food. Registration for Leadership Racine runs through Tuesday, May 31. To learn more, visit: https://www.racinechamber.com/leadership-racine.

