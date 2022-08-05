RACINE – A Racine man is looking at spending the next 20 years in prison after he allegedly tried robbing Lee’s Deli at gunpoint.

Scott Hemphill, 57, was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony charge of attempted armed robbery and one misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison or up to $60,000 in fines.

Lee’s Deli targeted

According to the criminal complaint, Hemphill went to Lee’s Deli on August 3, and selected chips and a soda. When he was at the register, he pulled a gun and pointed it at employees. He racked the gun and waved it around before running out the door.

Police caught up to Hemphill based on witness descriptions of his vehicle, the complaint continues. In his car, officers found a 9mm reported stolen from Tennessee and clothing that matched what witnesses said he wore during the attempted robbery.

Hemphill was assigned a $15,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from Lee’s Deli and the employees who were present during the incident. He will next be in court on Aug. 10 for his preliminary hearing.

