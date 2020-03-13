Legal Action of Wisconsin, Inc. is responding to the growing COVID-19, or Coronavirus, pandemic. Client services will continue. For the health and safety of clients, staff, and volunteers, Legal Action is having staff work from home and suspending

offsite legal clinics,

in-person client intake,

offsite outreach and office hours,

and face-to-face meetings.

Attorneys and paralegals will attend court and administrative law proceedings, if they are operating.

This response plan, informed by the recommendations of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is effective immediately through April 10, at which point it may be extended.

Legal Action will be limiting access to physical offices for the safety of clients and others. Consider calling before visiting one of the offices. Visit www.legalaction.org/contact-us for the phone number of the office nearest you.

All new client intake will be conducted over the phone rather than in-person. If you have a legal problem, call Legal Action’s main intake line at 855-947-2529. Clinics, like Eviction Defense Projects and Expungement Clinics, will be suspended.

“The health and safety of our clients, staff, and volunteers is our top priority,” says Deedee Peterson, Legal Action of Wisconsin Executive Director. “Our staff must travel across the state and interact with hundreds of individuals per day. Because of this, we are doing our part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our clients, volunteers, staff, and the general public during this public health emergency.”

Legal Action encourages those with questions about their current Legal Action case to contact their advocate. For updates on the evolving situation and for a complete list of clinics and operations that are impacted visit the Legal Action website, www.legalaction.org.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” adds Peterson. “This response will limit our services during this time, but we believe we must put the health and safety of our community first.”