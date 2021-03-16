RACINE – Jermaris T. Johnson, 29, of Racine was in custody on Monday for numerous drug-related charges stemming from a lengthy investigation by the Racine Metro Drug Unit.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Johnson with six counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine-second offense, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics-second offense, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was arrested by Racine Police Friday evening following a traffic stop near 12th Street and Valley Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant working with the Racine Metro Drug Unit, met with Johnson, who arrived in his vehicle, at various locations in Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Sturtevant to purchase drugs. On six occasions, the informant purchased “a white powdery substance” that later tested positive for cocaine. On one occasion, the informant bought two “brown round pills” that were later identified as Oxycontin, a Schedule II narcotic.

The purchases took place between September 2019 and January 2020. The informant identified Johnson from a Racine County Sheriff’s Department photograph.

Johnson had previously been convicted in Racine County of possession of THC in 2017, according to court records.

Further, an arrest warrant on the current charges was issued against Johnson last September.

According to online court records, Johnson made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon where a cash bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Additional Charges Filed

Following his arrest on the drug charges warrant, Johnson was charged by the District Attorney’s office with neglecting a child, possession of THC-second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson told Racine Police officers that he needed to make a phone call to his child’s mother to come and pick up their 4-year-old child who was alone in their apartment.

Officers, who conducted a welfare check at the apartment in the 1800 block of 12th Street found a 4-year-old girl who was there by herself. The girl told the officers that her father (Johnson) had picked her up, brought her to the apartment, and then left. She said he had been gone for 3 “movies/episodes on TV.”

While walking through the apartment, police observed a black digital scale, a glass mason jar filled with 30+ marijuana “roaches”, a knotted plastic bag of marijuana, an opened bottle of liquor, and kitchen steak knives on the kitchen counter top and in the kitchen sink. Johnson told officers that there was a firearm in the residence. Police found a 9mm handgun in an unlocked cabinet.

The complaint stated that “the knife, marijuana, alcoholic beverage, and handgun” were all within reach of the child.

Johnson made an initial court appearance on those charges Monday afternoon where cash bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.

Johnson was being held in the Racine County Jail.

