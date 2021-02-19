Proper lighting is essential to the overall performance and functionality of your kitchen space. It allows you to safely complete tasks, find what you’re looking for, and present a stylish aesthetic to your guests. However, too many homeowners find themselves stuck with a dimly lit kitchen. This prevents them from getting everything they could possibly get out of this fundamental area. Read on to learn how to lighten up your kitchen and fix this issue for good.

Create a New Lighting Plan

If your current lighting arrangement isn’t working for you, designing a new plan is a great place to start. The placement of your lighting fixtures is key to ensuring that each corner of the room has the illumination it needs. As such, your layout could be to blame if you’re still finding this room too dark. Take some time to gather advice and ideas for lighting your kitchen and determine which strategies could work best for you. This way, you can go into this process with the most effective methods already in mind.

Switch Out Your Lightbulbs

You can also lighten up your kitchen space by simply using a different kind of lightbulb in your fixtures. Some bulbs give off a dimmer light so that you can create a warm and cozy atmosphere. But while this can be great in a living room or bedroom, it isn’t practical for the kitchen. Replacing all your older bulbs with products that offer more brightness is definitely something to consider.

Hang a Mirror Near the Window

Hanging a mirror in this space can be effective as well—especially if you want to include more natural lighting. It’s often rare for kitchens to have large windows—and even rarer that the light from the outside spreads properly throughout the room. As such, many homeowners have taken to hanging mirrors to help magnify this light and project it further into the home. This helps brighten the space significantly without the need for costly renovations.

Lighten Your Color Scheme

For additional effect, try lightening up your overall kitchen color scheme. Darker hues absorb light and make a room feel darker as a whole. On the other hand, using lighter colors can reflect light similarly to a mirror—allowing it to better spread throughout a space. As such, repainting your walls and cabinetry can have a much more impactful effect than most tend to think.