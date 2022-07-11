Letter to the Editor:

Some fundraisers want people to exert themselves: walk/runs, triathlons, stair climbs or bike rides. Other fundraisers invite guests to activities meant for adults: wine tastings, casino nights, galas, or golf outings. Those are wonderful ideas and great fun, but how about something kid-approved and family-friendly? That’s the inspiration behind SCAN’s Cones For Kids. Since 2010, this is an event that has been discovered by hundreds, become a summer family tradition, and grown by word-of-mouth. After a two-year hiatus, Cones For Kids is making a triumphant return!

The Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program provides child abuse prevention lessons to preschool, kindergarten, 2nd, 4th and 6th grade students in Racine and Kenosha County public, private and parochial schools. SCAN teaches children to know what abuse is, what to do if it happens and how to get help. SCAN also discusses stranger safety with younger children, while older students get information about social media safety including cyberbullying, internet predators and sexting. Above all, SCAN wants children to realize that abuse is never the fault of the child. SCAN programs have been in the community for 39 years and touch the lives of thousands of students each year. Chances are you, your children or grandchildren have had SCAN lessons at school.

SCAN is seeking funds to visit as many schools as possible in the coming year and there is a fun and delicious way that you can help! Come to SCAN’s Cones For Kids, on Wednesday, July 20 from 6-8:30 p.m. at a NEW LOCATION at Hickory Hall (5844 Douglas Ave., Racine). Funds raised will help get SCAN into more classrooms so children can benefit from the important safety messages. Piggly Wiggly (Erie Street), Educators Credit Union, Floortech, Well’s Brothers, Thrivent Financial, Festival Foods, Halpin Staffing Services, and e-vergent are proud sponsors of this unique, family-friendly event.

Here’s the scoop! You will get to sample mini-cones from some of the area’s best ice cream, custard and gelato shops. Chocolate Shoppe, Cold Stone Creamery, Culver’s, Divino Gelato Cafe, and Georgie Porgie’s Burgers and Custard have all provided unique flavors of their products. Guests can taste and vote for their favorite to win the SCAN’s Golden Scoop Award. Entertainment will be provided by Big Balloon Tycoon and Guardians of the Children. Crafts will be available with RAM on the Road.

Event tickets are on sale now: $8 for advance tickets, $10 for tickets purchased at the door. Children 0-2 years old are free. This price gets you entry into the event, a mini cone from each of the vendors, craft projects, and balloon art for each child. There will also be dozens of silent auction prizes for kids and families, including event tickets and activity and attraction passes. Want more? There will be gift cards and merchandise from local restaurants and businesses. If you are not able to attend in person, you can still get in on the fun by using the free virtual version of the auction. A link will be available at beleafsurvivors.org/events. Courtesy BeLEAF Survivors/SCAN

Bring your family! Bring your friends! Bring your appetite! Space is limited to 250 guests and advance tickets are recommended. If you are interested in attending this unique event, visit beleafsurvivors.org/events, email info@beleafsurvivors.org, or call the BeLEAF office at 262-619-1634, ext. 112.

About BeLEAF Survivors/SCAN

BeLEAF Survivors/SCAN is funded by the United Way of Racine County, the United Way of Kenosha County, Women United, the Kenosha Community Foundation, the Kenosha Lions Foundation, and private donations from local churches, schools, individuals and businesses.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces as-is after fact-checking has occurred. If false information is submitted, attempts to contact the author for clarification will be made by Racine County Eye. Racine County Eye reserves the right to publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces under its discretion.

If you are submitting an article, letter, or news story, please submit it in a word document, and include a picture(s) for the article if possible. Please have your name, phone number, email address, and zip code at the top of the Letter. Materials must be submitted at least 1 week prior to the publication date. Exceptions will apply. Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces may be sent to loren@racinecountyeye.com.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.