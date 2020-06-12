Today’s America challenges us to question how we Americans are doing as citizens of the United States of America.
In order to better understand our democracy and what it stands for I present the “Principles of Democracy”.
- Citizen participation
- Equality.
- Political tolerance.
- Accountability.
- Transparency.
- Regular free and fair elections.
- Economic freedom.
- Control of the abuse of power.
- Bill of Rights.
- Accepting the results of elections.
- Human Rights.
- Multi-party system.
- Rule of law.
We as Americans must honor the rule of law which in a Democracy states in part no one is above the law!
Ron Thomas