Today’s America challenges us to question how we Americans are doing as citizens of the United States of America.

In order to better understand our democracy and what it stands for I present the “Principles of Democracy”.

Citizen participation Equality. Political tolerance. Accountability. Transparency. Regular free and fair elections. Economic freedom. Control of the abuse of power. Bill of Rights. Accepting the results of elections. Human Rights. Multi-party system. Rule of law.

We as Americans must honor the rule of law which in a Democracy states in part no one is above the law!

Ron Thomas