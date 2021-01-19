In the spirit of stepping forward to create an alternative platform for our voices to be heard, I have been helping with organizing an event for those who support a choice between in-person and virtual learning. Our “Rally For A Choice” is scheduled for this Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Monument Square.

We haven’t been able to voice our concerns effectively at meetings due to virus restrictions and/or time limits. Our e-mails and phone calls seem to have little impact on decision-makers thus far. Therefore, we invite supporters to come join us, and together we can show our community there are people who feel unheard. At the very least, let there be a choice.

You are welcome to bring your own sign to “Rally For a Choice”. Of course, if you do bring your own sign, your message needs to be displayed respectfully. This is a peaceful protest and community rules for protesting must be followed. We support only respectful and peaceful protest.

Also, the Racine Police Department rules for peaceful protesting can be reviewed on the Facebook event page.

Sincerely & Respectfully,

Tammy Heffel

