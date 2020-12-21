This year the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis Minnesota, caused America and the world to concede to the reality of unjustifiable murder of unarmed Black people by the police, and the unrestricted totality of the injustices of systemic racism.

Frankly speaking, these murders of Blacks by police are mostly based on racial factors; however, the issue of Black-on-Black homicide, the reality of who is really killing who goes unaddressed because it continues to be maintained in a state of Black denial. Many Black citizens residing in the core communities throughout the nation’s large metropolises are living not only in denial but also in a state of hypocrisy and complicity pertaining to Black-on-Black criminal activity.

Ironically, no one wants to claim responsibility for the obvious, that most Blacks live in acceptance of the chaos constantly taking place in their own neighborhoods, which brings into question the elephant in the room, do Black lives really matter, and if so, to whom do they matter the most?

Many from the old school of Black sociology and nationalism, laid claim that the internally generated atrocities of the Black community were caused by poverty, racism, and class division; however, as time passed and the problems and the mayhem became more intense, it stood to reason that they were being somewhat naive and using forms of psychological displacement while attempting to justify self-contained social ills to save face for the nation’s Black communities.

The fact is that many of America’s Black children, at least 70%, reside in fatherless home environments, and many are raised by grandparents because of having drug-addicted and incarcerated parents. The adage of “it takes a village” has become an antiquated vision that has been discarded and abandoned by at least the last three generations of Blacks. There can be no denying, that without proper instruction, usually provided in two-parent homes, some African American youth grow into chronological adulthood without the mental or moral competence required to fit into a congenial open society.

Sadly, the murder and mayhem that takes place almost nightly has become a focal point for most of us while watching the morning news. Inner-city homicide has become so commonplace that once we view the runner on the local morning news, and count the number of overnight homicidal fatalities, it is time to switch channels.

Riding through the inner-city one cannot help but take count of the markers of death that are left tied to the trees and light poles. Mournfully, before being blown away in the wind, these markers are initially viewed as preliminary and temporary headstones, and later one may find themselves trying to recount and remember the face belonging to the marker in place.

As much as we would like to defer the blame, the time has come for the Black community to step up and take responsibility for the internally bred social ills leading to these atrocities. Somehow, as a collective, we must muster the fortitude and courage to do whatever it takes to put a stop to the epidemic of indiscriminate slaughter in our neighborhoods, by any means necessary!

Chester Todd’s One Black Man’s Opinion OBMO

