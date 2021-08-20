Liamani Segura, a local Racine musician, performed at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 14, 2021. Segura was the opening act for Boys 2 Men and Ginuwine on the Main stage. She is a self-taught 12-year-old singer.

This local artist began her career performing at events in Racine. Segura often performs The Star-Spangled Banner and covers songs at Racine’s parades, community, and sporting events.

Through her Youtube channel and connecting with pop sensations, she is making her way to bigger stages. These past few years, she has sung for crowds at Milwaukee Brewer and Milwaukee Bucks games.

Her father, Anthony Segura, says, “Liamani has had the opportunity to sing since she was six years old. She’s working very hard, but she’s still young.”

Singing Her Way to Bigger Stages

On Thursday, August 12, she announced that she is recording her first in-studio project with a Grammy award-winning production team that includes Usher. Wanya Morris from Boys 2 Men is also on her team.

She connected with Morris through his Instagram page, where she entered a singing competition. The young vocal artist set flight to Vegas for the competition and was invited into the pop stars home for an exclusive opportunity. Racine’s very own took second place in the competition.

Segura’s father says, “this is starting to be the next point. Her goals are to learn to write music and produce. That’s where she is now.”

Those goals are starting to come true. “Magnetic” is the name of one of the songs she is releasing. While there is no specific release date yet, this is the next chapter in her career.

Segura’s Facebook group called “Liamani Sings” updates fans and followers with Segura’s singing content. After the concert at the Wisconsin State Fair, Segura posted, saying, “from soundcheck to having my dressing room with my favorite candy and chips to walking out in front of that electric crowd is all a dream come true and absolute blessing! I always knew that I loved performing, but this one brought out something more. A deeper love and feeling that I never felt before.”

Making her City Proud

When this young girl sings, she has her heart set on making others smile. Segura started singing to share her gift with others. Her talents are now bringing joy across the nation. When this 12-year old sings, she’s making her city proud.

“She is so excited to represent her city,” says her father. In addition, he commented that it’s more than just representing Racine; it’s also representing Wisconsin.

More on Youtube

Have you had the chance to watch her sing? If not, watch on Youtube. Segura currently has 201K subscribers. Cheryl Porter, a Vocal Coach, and Racine’s very own sing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

Liamani Segura sings with Cheryl Porter

Local News

