Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
That’s why we spend a lot less time on publishing mug shots and a lot more time helping you understand the employment market, figure out how to spend more time with friends and family with our events calendar, and what you can do to help businesses that have opened up. Make no mistake…we aren’t shy. We tackle the big stuff, like COVID and issues around race.
And if you believe in the value of journalism — that it should help, not exploit — please consider becoming a paid member of the Racine County Eye today. We can’t do this work without you.
RACINE – The Racine Public Library’s Bookmobile has reopened for browsing this week. Patrons are allowed on the vehicle one party at a time. Masks that cover the mouth and nose must be worn.
Library materials reserved online may be picked up at one of the Bookmobile’s regular 19 weekly stops throughout Eastern Racine County.
The main library, 75 Seventh St., reopened in mid-April after being closed by the COVD-19 pandemic in March 2020. A limited number of people are allowed in the building at a time. Distancing and masks are required. Library hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information about the Bookmobile, visit: https://www.racinelibrary.info/bookmobile.