RACINE – The Racine Public Library’s Bookmobile has reopened for browsing this week. Patrons are allowed on the vehicle one party at a time. Masks that cover the mouth and nose must be worn.

Library materials reserved online may be picked up at one of the Bookmobile’s regular 19 weekly stops throughout Eastern Racine County.

The main library, 75 Seventh St., reopened in mid-April after being closed by the COVD-19 pandemic in March 2020. A limited number of people are allowed in the building at a time. Distancing and masks are required. Library hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the Bookmobile, visit: https://www.racinelibrary.info/bookmobile.