The National Weather Service reports that the coldest temperatures of the season are upon Racine County. The Racine County Office of Emergency Management wants to make Racine County residents aware of the extreme weather conditions that are in our foreseen future.

The forecasted frigid temperatures are to be taken seriously. Racine County residents should avoid all possible exposure to the cold. These seasonal record breaking cold temperatures are being ushered in with bitter cold Arctic air. Racine residents should expect this weather to be accompanied and sweeping into the region with gusty west to northwest winds.



Expect the temperatures to remain in the single digits above and below zero beginning tonight, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. It is predicted that the wind chills are expected to be at their coldest Saturday night into Sunday morning. These temperatures could be dipping into the 20 to 30 below range.





“Low temperatures, coupled with even moderate wind, can make common outdoor activities life threatening, even for those appropriately dressed for the outdoors,” commented David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Cold Injuries & Dangers

This is a reminder to be prepared for the weather that is coming our way. Cold related injuries and deaths can even occur among those who are healthy and adequately dressed for the weather.

Those involved in outdoor sports are not exempt from these advisements. Lakes, fields, and open areas where winds can build are especially hazardous.

“Exposed areas such as the nose and ears can freeze within 30 seconds with a wind chill factor of negative 30 degrees” says Maack.



Life-threatening hypothermia can develop rapidly, especially if a person is wet or damp. Shivering is the first sign of hypothermia. As hypothermia progresses, lack of coordination, slurred speech, confusion and drowsiness can occur.

Cold Weather Safety Tips

Stay indoors and limit your exposure to the cold.

Dress in layers and keep dry. Wear mittens, which are warmer than gloves. Wear a hat. A hat will prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia Seek medical attention if health conditions are severe.

Be aware of carbon monoxide dangers. Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel will produce carbon monoxide.

If you have pets, limit their time outdoors. Dogs and cats can get frost-bitten ears, nose and feet

For livestock, make sure they have access to extra food and a water source that will not freeze. Outdoor animals need access to a dry place to seek shelter. Help provide a windbreak for larger animals Have an enclosed space for smaller animals to help them retain their body heat.

Keep your car fuel tank above half-full. Make sure your vehicle has an emergency kit that includes an ice scraper, blanket and flashlight



Take Precautions

“With extremely cold temperatures in the forecast, residents should take extra precautions and check in on their friends and neighbors to ensure we all stay safe over the next several days,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

You can find more information and tips on being ready for winter weather and extreme cold temperatures www.readyracineco.com.

Additional information about the weather can be found by visiting here.

