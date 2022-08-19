KENOSHA — In a recent study conducted by Lightcast, a national labor market and economics analytics company, it was found that the Gateway Technical College District’s economy was significantly boosted by the college itself. About 2.4% of the area’s gross regional product was made up of Gateway revenue in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The Lightcast study also reported that one out of every 28 jobs in the area is supported by Gateway programs, products and activities. Additionally, for every $1 of public funds invested in Gateway, taxpayers received $1.30 back from tax receipts and public sector savings.

Gateway president’s reaction

President and CEO of Gateway Bryan Albrecht commented on the findings in an Aug. 19 press release.

“Gateway’s economic impact within and throughout Southeast Wisconsin is evidenced by the return on investment outlined in this study,” Albrecht said. “On behalf of the Gateway community, we value the investment in our college and strive for positive results through education, training and community service.”

More of Lightcast’s findings

Wisconsin will have collected $99.7 million in added taxes from students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year.

Wisconsinites have invested $142.9 million into Gateway Technical College during the fiscal year of 2020-21.

Student spending during the fiscal year of 2020-21 is totaled at $8.3 million, which is equivalent to supporting 172 jobs.

Those who have earned an associates degree will make $424,000 more than those with just a high school diploma.

