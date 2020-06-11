Linda M. Erickson, 70, died peacefully with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, June 3. She was born July 2, 1949 to Harry and Elaine Kintzler in Racine, WI.

While she worked hard all her life, her role as a loving wife and mother is what she did best. Nothing made her happier than a backyard BBQ with her family and friends. No BBQ was complete unless there was a bowl of her famous potato salad. She comes from a big family and know she loved each and every one of you. Special shout out to her other “kids” as well. You know who you are.

Even though we miss her terribly, she has been reunited with her one true love, Arthur W. Erickson, who preceded her in death on August 27, 2010. She is survived by her beautiful mother, Elaine Kintzler; daughters, Jennifer (Rob) McGowan, Jamie (Matthew) Collins; and son, Kasey O’Keefe; her grandchildren, Bryon (Sam) Erickson, Samantha, Savannah, Dylan, Dimitri, Halina; and great-grandbabies, Lilliana and Myah; her beloved siblings, Bruce Kintzler, Jeffery (Dyan) Kintzler, Barbara (Jim) Mazzetta and Brian Kintzler; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her husband Arthur, she was preceded in death by her father, Harry Kintzler; mother-in-law, Lois Erickson; and son-in-law, Jimmy Hombs.

Linda would not want us to mourn but rather celebrate her life. We invite you to join the family Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. for an outdoor BBQ at the Foxhole Lounge 820 Main St Racine 53403.