Linda L. Rasmussen (Nee: Humor), 66, of Racine died on Tuesday at UW Health in Madison after complications from surgery. She was the oldest daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Horvath) Humor, Jr. born on October 5, 1953.

Linda attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Jerstad-Agerholm Jr. High School and Wm. Horlick High School, graduating as a member of the Class of 1971. She went on to further her education at Gateway Technical College receiving an Associate Degree in Dental Assisting in 1974.

Linda first worked as a Dental Assistant at Racine Dental Group and later as a Dental Assistant and then Network Manager for Family Care Dental Center. Upon leaving the dental field, she worked for a time as an assistant at Thostrup Chiropractic Office. In 1992, she began her employment with the Racine Unified School District as an Educational Assistant for twenty-one years in the “Write To Read” program working with first graders at North Park Elementary School. After the WTR program was discontinued, she began working as a 4K Educational Assistant at the Racine Early Education Center. She was currently working in this same position at the Bull Early Education Center. It was working with these “little people” that gave her complete joy and satisfaction working in the field of Education.

On November 23, 1974, Linda was married to Jeff Rasmussen at St. Patrick Church in Racine. From this union were born their three children: Eric, Amy, and Kurt.

Linda was a proud backer of The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs, as well as the Duke University Basketball team. For every holiday, the house was decorated to the max in honor of her favorite teams. Her collection of sports spirit wear and memorabilia was a tribute to her love of these sports teams. She will long be remembered for her Packer cheerleading outfit, which she religiously wore during each and every Packer season.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jeff; two sons, Eric (Shelley) and Kurt (Diane); and one daughter, Amy (Daniel) Magnuson, and was a loving grandma to her three grandchildren, Cali, Trevor, and Isabelle (Izzy). She is further survived by her two sisters, Nancy (Richard) Marcado and Mary Jane Bullock, brothers and sisters-in law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as Dorothy Szabo of Destin, FL and her children, long-time friends of the Humor family; and Bruce and Kitt Ashford, next-door neighbors and long-time friends. Special thanks to cousin Bud and Patty Hart who were constant in their visits with Linda during her hospitalizations in Milwaukee. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Humor, Jr., and her Horvath and Humor grandparents

Due to the current pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, a private service for Linda will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. To view the Noon service, visit Linda’s page on the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home’s website and select “live stream” in the service times. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. A public service to honor her memory will be scheduled for a later time. For those wishing to remember Linda in a special way, memorial donations may be made to The Make A Wish Foundation or the College Education Trust Fund for her three grandchildren established at Educator’s Credit Union.

