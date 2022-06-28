The Lions Club of Waterford will host its annual 4th of July parade on Independence Day. The theme for this year’s parade is “In God We Trust” and will showcase creative floats, community members, and a congregation of Waterford area friends, families, and neighbors.

The kid’s parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the 4th of July. Those looking to register can do so on the day of the parade at 9:30 a.m. at Milwaukee and Main Streets.

The main parade will start at 11 a.m. directly following the kid’s parade. Those in the parade should check in at 9:30 a.m. at 5th and Aber Drive in Waterford. The parade will start on 7th and Main Streets. It will then go west to Milwaukee St. and then North to Trailside School.

Lions Club of Waterford parade prizes

Those in the parade will be judged and are eligible to wish a cash prize! Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place in several divisions including:

Best of Parade (one winner who best portrays the theme) $250

Commercial Entries 1st $100 2nd $50

Non-Commercial Entries 1st $100 2nd $50

Open Class Entries 1st $100 2nd $50

Automotive (trophy, no cash)

Tractor (trophy, no cash)

The parade is sponsored in part by Lauer Financial Services, Avidity Science, Chance’s Restaurant, HyPro Inc., Rogahn Electric, The Equitable Bank SSB, Dawes Contract Carriage, Kevin Schmitt Siding, Spanky’s Sports Bar & Grill, Dennis Gahagan, and Witte Supply Company. The parade is also supported and sponsored by the Lions Club of Waterford.

Celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.