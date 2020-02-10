Lisa L. Toutant, 55, died Monday evening February 3, at her residence in the arms of her loving husband after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Milwaukee on January 20, 1965, daughter of Bart and the late Sandra (nee: Cline) Thompson.

Lisa was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1983”. On January 21, 1989, Lisa married Kevin V. Toutant at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They shared thirty-one beautiful years together and raised three children. Lisa had been employed with S.C. Johnson from January 1997 to November 2019. She was a member of St. Mary’s By The Lake Catholic Church.

Lisa always kept her home in perfect order. It could have made any home magazine cover. Christmas was Lisa’s season. The day after Thanksgiving, the family would leave the house so Lisa could put up as many as 16 Christmas trees and completely transform the home into a Christmas wonderland. Getting out of her way, she said, was the best way to help. Her Irish/German nature wouldn’t have it any other way. She did it all for the love of her family.

Lisa will be dearly missed by her husband, Kevin; her children, Arianna (Ronald James III) Bard, Marissa (Nolan Kortendick) Toutant, Mark (Jenacy Johnstone) Toutant; grandchildren, Ronald James IV, Killian, Greyson, Raelyn, and Harper (and two more granddaughters on the way); father, Bart Thompson; brother, Michael (Hannah Jorgensen) Thompson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lee (Suzi)Toutant, Susan Toutant-Boggs, Kerry Toutant, Amy (John) Simpson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra on February 27, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr., on Monday, February 10 at11 a.m. Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and at church on Monday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance have been suggested.



