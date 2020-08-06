Lissen “Lucy” Buchaklian, 83, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, Monday at her home. Lucy was born in Racine on October 5, 1936, daughter of the late Hovsep and Gulie “Julia” (nee: Shahinian) Buchaklian.

Lucy grew up with her older brother and sister, Herman and Helen on the family farm until they moved to Huron Street where Lucy attended Garfield, Washington Jr. High and Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1955”. Lucy’s love for flowers came right out of high school when she worked for Irma and Henry Benz in their flower shop until they closed. She was employed with Western Publishing for thirty plus years before retiring. During that time, after work she would work her second job at Lee’s Flowers until they closed.

She was a lifelong dedicated member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, where she sang in the choir. Never being idle, she taught Armenian,School on Saturdays and typed the church bulletin “Nareg” for weekly services and was presented with a bound copy of all of them by the church board. Lucy was also a member of the Armenian Youth Foundation and learned to play drums in their Drum and Bugle Corps.

Lucy will be dearly missed by her sister, Helen Nelson; and her cousins who she grew up with as one family, Rose, Anna, Mary, John (Maree) and Sarkis “Sam” and his family who are a part of her life, Peter (Brenda) and family, Coral, Sarkis, Kevork and Aram; John (Melanie) and family Arev, Siroun, and Haig; Catherine “Kitty” (Mark) and family Nicolas and Nishan; who all brought her so much joy; and many Buchaklian cousins and their families.

Lucy now joins in her heavenly home her parents, brother, Herman (Barbara); brother-in-law, Allen “Bud” Nelson; aunts and uncle, Parsagh and Khatoun Buchaklian; goddaughter, Ani Lucine Buchaklian and her mother Sonia Buchaklian.

Lucy was a colon cancer survivor. Special thanks goes to Dr. M. Howard, now retired. Dr. Susan Ward and her wonderful caring staff, Jim and Linda Finnigan who took time to care for her, Brenda Buchaklian who visited daily to make Lucy comfortable, and to the wonderful Aurora Hospice nurses whose presence made her passing easier.

Services will be held at Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, on Saturday, August 15 at 10 a.m., with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding. Lucy will be laid to rest at Grace Cemetery following services. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made in Lucy’s name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.