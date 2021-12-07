Racine County has scheduled a Listening Session that will focus on community violence on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The session will be held at The Main Project, 1014 State St., and free coffee will be available for attendees.

Maurice Horton, Racine County’s Community Violence Prevention Supervisor, will lead the meeting along with fellow community stakeholders.

Over the last year, Racine’s violent crime rate has increased. This includes gun violence and gun-related crimes where, in 2021 alone, 76 youth were incarcerated on gun-related charges.

“Racine County is working to reduce violence and strengthen our communities,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We are taking steps to keep our neighborhoods and residents safe, and that’s not possible without a conversation. This listening session will continue our dialogue with Racine residents affected by violent crime.”

For more information on the Listening Session, contact Maurice through email at maurice.horton@racinecounty.com.