The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has declared an outbreak of Listeria infections. The outbreak is linked to packaged salads that are produced by Dole. DHS is currently working with state and federal partners to investigate the multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. They report an estimated 1,600 people are infected each year, and about 260 people die because of it. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, per the CDC.

In addition, CDC has officially announced that 17 individuals in 13 different states have been affected. Of those infected, 13 individuals have been hospitalized.

Two deaths linked to the Listeria monocytogenes infection have been confirmed. A Wisconsinite was one of the confirmed deaths. A laboratory in Wisconsin confirmed this death was linked to the Listeria infection.

Recall Information

All recalled packaged salads were produced by Dole. However, the packaged salads were sold under multiple brand names.

Brand names include: Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature Products include: mixed greens

garden salads

Caesar kits

other types of salads in bags in clamshells

“Best if used by” dates from

Nov. 30, 2021, – Jan. 9, 2022. Product lot codes* beginning with the letters: B

N

W

Y *Lot codes are located in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

The following sources have information about the recalls:

Dole Recall (12/22/2021)

Dole Recall (1/7/2022)

Avoiding Listeria

DHS and the CDC are encouraging people to take action so they do not become infected with Listeria. The following tips may help whether you are hoping to avoid infection or navigate the condition:

Do not eat any recalled packaged salads Throw away products Follow these five steps to properly clean your refrigerator Listeria can survive in the refrigerator Listeria is able to transfer to other foods and surfaces

See the FDA and CDC webpages for more information on this investigation CDC is also investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express Wisconsin has not seen any cases related to this outbreak, however, there were products were distributed in the state See the Fresh Express recall notice for more information.



Symptoms Common with Present Listeria

What are the symptoms of Listeria? There are a variety of symptoms that can take place. Depending on the person and the part of the body that is infected will determine how one may feel. If you experience the following, you could be infected.

Can cause fever and diarrhea similar to other foodborne germs, but this type of Listeria infection is rarely diagnosed.

Symptoms in people with invasive listeriosis, meaning the bacteria has spread beyond the gut, will differ depending on whether the person is pregnant. Pregnant women: Typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. People other than pregnant women: Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.



How long after being infected will you notice something? It varies depending on each individual. However, it is common that people report symptoms one to four weeks after eating contaminated food.

Diagnosing Present Listeria

Listeria present in one’s body is diagnosed by taking a lab test called a bacterial culture. If the test grows the Listeria monocytogenes from the sample, a positive diagnosis will be made. Those who are positive for Listeria are treated with a course of antibiotics.

Spread the Word

Share this message with family and friends to make them aware of the outbreak and potentially serious effects of the illness. If you begin experiencing symptoms, contact your health provider.

