Racine Boy Scouts from Pack 108 and Troop 161 are paying it forward to the residents at the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. They recently created benches and raised money for the veterans living at the James A. Peterson Veteran Village in Racine, Wisconsin.

David Lyon — a Boy Scouts of America, former Webelos Den Leader with Pack 108 and current Adult Leader with Troop 161, brought the idea to life. Lyon, a Caledonia resident, first became involved in Boy Scouts of America when his son joined five years ago.

Left to right pack 108 Arrow of Light scouts, Ashton Roberts and Alexander Ditter. Me, Dave Lyon Webelos and Arrow of Light den leader Pack 108 and Adult leader, Troop 161. Troop 161 Scouts, Dalton Latham, Aaron Arndt, Christian and Daniel Pallamolla, and Alex Lyon Credit: Tony Arndt

“The Pack needed a Den Leader. I jumped in with both feet. I find the work extremely rewarding to work with the youth,” says Lyon.

Years later, Lyon continues to serve. Most recently by aiding the young scouts with a service project. As a part of Lyon’s Boy Scouts of America Adult Leadership Training Program, he had to complete a service project. The project must meet goals that better yourself, the scouts, and/or the community.

Lyon knew that he wanted to give back to Veterans because of his father and grandfather’s time in the service. Over a year ago, Lyon connected with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to see what needs the scouts could fulfill.

They decided that benches were the way to go. However, throughout the pandemic, the project faced challenges. COVID-19 prevented the Boy Scouts from holding meetings. The pandemic caused lumbar shortages and increased material costs, which affected their operation from being completed.

Nevertheless, two patriotic benches were permanently placed at the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in Racine as of this October. The total cost for the project was nearly $300. The expenses were paid by generous donors and paid for the wood, paint, screws and other supplies. The Scouts also raised $400 for the Veterans.

Joining Boy Scouts of America

Boys and girls can join the Boy Scouts of America. Interested in joining? Click here for Troops nearby.

Volunteer with the Veterans

To become involved with the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, click here. Read about numerous ways to support the organization by reading here.

