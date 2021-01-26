A list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers is now available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub Website. The Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr. Jen Freiheit, announced this today in response to the State’s recent eligibility extension.

The list will update frequently. It also includes names and locations of providers and links to their appointment registration systems.

Freiheit said the objective is to make local COVID-19 vaccine provider information easily accessible to the public. Especially since the State of Wisconsin has extended eligibility to all residents age 65 and over. She cautioned, however, that while there are several providers now offering the vaccine, availability remains limited.

“I know that many people 65 and above are clamoring to get the vaccine, and we want to get as many Kenosha County residents as possible vaccinated as soon as possible,” Freiheit said. “Unfortunately, demand far outweighs supply at this time, so many people may find it difficult to find an available appointment with a provider.”

“We look forward to this situation changing and the vaccine becoming more widely available,” Freiheit added, “but this is all subject to the supplies that the state Department of Health receives and, in turn, distributes to health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, and other providers.”

Access to the Vaccine

Residents should contact their health care provider with further questions about the vaccination and their own health conditions.

As supplies allow, Kenosha County residents who are 65 and older will be able to access the vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy, or other local vaccinators as listed on the county Hub webpage. Health care providers will directly contact eligible patients to schedule an appointment.

The new listing of local COVID-19 vaccine providers is available at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub. Also, by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.

“Together, we can and will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.​”

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!