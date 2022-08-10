Local businesses, Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save of Racine hosted a diaper drive on Aug. 6. The three-hour event raised 9,719 diapers for the Racine Diaper Ministry. The ministry helps to provide children in low-income families with access to diapers, free of charge.

Maggie Eastman, the owner of Sporty Girl Accessories, created the event in collaboration with the owners of Sew ‘n Save of Racine to help aid those in need of assistance and support with a diaper drive. The owner of the accessory company says, “I have heard many stories of disadvantaged people, so I hope our donation to the Racine Diaper Ministry can help alleviate some stress for those in need in our area.” “Polly,” the pink bus that Eastman operates her business out of, was present at the diaper drive. It was stuffed to the brim with Huggies, Pampers, and other disposable diapers. Polly the pink bus from Sporty Girl Accessories stuffed with diapers. – Credit: Megan Eastman

Diaper drive brings in thousands of diapers

She says, “I am overwhelmed with the support our community has given to our event. Being just shy of 10,000 diapers… that’s a lot! There was a good amount of people that showed up with not one, but multiple packages of diapers to donate.”

The Racine Diaper Ministry shared on Facebook, “thank you to everyone who has lovingly donated diapers to the diaper drive to help support our ministry and to keep babies happy and healthy with clean and dry diapers.”

Racine Diaper Ministry

The Diaper Ministry is open every Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Erie Campus of North Pointe United Methodist Church, located at 3825 Erie St. The ministry offers a variety of diaper sizes for those in need of assistance. Those looking to receive diapers should bring their child’s birth certificate, confirmation of a current address, such as a utility bill, and a photo ID. Those looking to donate may make a monetary donation by writing checks payable to North Pointe UMC with “diapers” written in the memo. Diaper donations from the diaper drive on Aug. 6. – Credit: Megan Eastman

All cash donations go directly toward purchasing diapers to give to their clients. Donations of diapers can also be brought to the church to benefit the ministry. For any questions call the church office at 262-639-2441. Find more about their organization by visiting their Facebook.

