A Caledonia family has taken pumpkin carving to a new level. They don’t just have 1 or 2 pumpkins on display outside their house. This family’s Halloween pumpkin tower is far from the usual Halloween decor. In fact, the stack of 220 brightly lit pumpkins is worth seeing.

The Dewitt’s Pumpkin Party

Pumpkin Display at the Dewitt’s House

The pumpkin party began as a way to celebrate the husband and wife’s October birthdays. 10 years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Dewitt invited family and friends to their parent’s house for a fall day of fun in St. Francis, Wisconsin. The event included a full day of pumpkin carving and cooking out with loved ones. It was a success, and so the tradition began.

The morning of the pumpkin party they get started by gutting hundreds of pumpkins. The family cooks and invites their family and friends to bring a dish to pass as well. Mrs. Dewitt says, “some friends brought their children as babies,” and since, the Dewitts have watched them grow. Now they’re ten years old and still attending the event.

A Carving Tradition

Mr. Dewitt came up with an idea to build a stage to showcase a large stack of Jack-O-Lanterns. Each year, he sets up and takes down this unique Halloween attraction. Two years ago, the Dewitts moved the one-of-a-kind pumpkin masterpiece from its original location in St. Francis to their home in Caledonia.

Due to the large number of pumpkins needed to pull off this display, they must buy the pumpkins by the carload. The Dewitts source their pumpkins from Barthel Fruit Farm in Mequon.

He has the honoring of carving “Happy Halloween.” Tediously, he carves this holiday saying, letter by letter, across 14 pumpkins. He’s taken matters into his own hands, though, and gets the honor of carving the giant pumpkin that goes on top too.

After family and friends create their own unique designs, the Dewitts screw each pumpkin onto the handcrafted 19-foot-tall tower. The display is brightly lit from about 5:30 p.m. until about 9 p.m. daily.

“It’s a thing that we love to do. We want to share it with the community,” says Mrs. Dewitt.

The Dewitts Halloween Display during the day Credit: Dewitt Family

Visiting the Display

Just as much as people love carving the pumpkins, people love seeing the tower too. The Dewitt family invites people to check out their spooktacular Halloween exhibit. The tower can be seen at the Dewitt’s house, 5127 Wagon Trail, in Caledonia.

Guests are welcome to drive by and are encouraged to take photos of–or with–the pumpkin tower. The setup will run through Halloween.

“We want people to enjoy it,” says Mrs. Dewitt.

More Halloween Fun

Rating: 5 out of 5.