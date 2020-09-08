RACINE, WISCONSIN: Recently the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) released the recipients of funding through the Food Security Initiative. Local organization, FINAO, Inc., is one of 17 food banks and other nonprofit organizations selected to receive nearly $5 million through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant. The funding aims to help organizations adapt to the challenges faced as a result of COVID-19.

FINAO, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Racine with a mission to alleviate hunger and address educational needs by soliciting, collecting, growing, and packaging food for distribution through a network of agencies and programs, as well as provide opportunities for self-sufficiency. FINAO’s largest program, Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, has seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking its services and the number of routes from network suppliers since the start of the pandemic.

With funding from DATCP for $146,361.20, Kingdom Manna will implement a project called Sustaining Healthy Communities, allowing for expansion of its storage capacity for fresh food items and to better serve network partners and beneficiaries of services in southeastern Wisconsin. Funds will be used for operational costs including a refrigerated truck, additional food storage space, and supplies due to the unexpected increase from suppliers and distribution volume due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Ronald Tatum, Director of Community Outreach, states “Being a recipient of the DATCP Food Security Network Support Grant allows us to change so many lives and impact so many in the City of Racine and surrounding communities. FINAO, Inc. is thankful to be chosen for such an award. We change lives by what we give back in our communities. This is the Work!”

To learn more about Manna Kingdom Food Pantry or donate to FINAO, Inc. please go to their website at kingdombuildersracine.org.