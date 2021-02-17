The Boy Scouts of America and Three Harbors Council, BSA will recognize four female members, from the Southeastern Wisconsin area, among the first class of female Eagle Scouts. These individuals include Annie ​Scheidt, Cassie ​Scheidt, Annastasia Wischki, and Jaisyn Daher​.

Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared For Life​®​”. The scouting organization recently took a progressive turn and will soon celebrate the groundbreaking accomplishments of female scouts.

These four scouts are also members of the Three Harbors Council, BSA, which delivers Scouting and Learning for Life programs. They reach more than 6,800 youths in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Racine counties. These individuals are on the verge of obtaining the highest honor and prestigious achievements that can be earned through the organization.

About Scouts

For the first time in history, females will receive the Eagle Scout honor through the Boy Scouts of America Organization. There are more than 2.1 million youth members ranging from 5 to 21 years old apart of the scouts. Throughout the United States, there are also around 800,000 volunteers who help operate local councils.

In scouts, the highest honor that can be received is becoming an Eagle Scout. Further, only 6% of scouts in the organization achieve this honor. A. Scheidt, C. Scheidt, Wischki, Daher​ have dedicated their time and efforts to achieve this accomplishment.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Annie, Cassie, Annastasia, and Jaisyn for this significant accomplishment,” said Andrew Hardin, Scout Executive of Three Harbors Council, BSA.

To be an Eagle Scout an individual must take on leadership roles within their troop and their community. Also earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business, and the environment. Lastly, they must research, organize and complete a large community service project. These women have done this.

About the recognized Scouts

Annie ​Scheidt is from Racine, Wisconsin. She is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 218. Also, she was chartered to the Oak Creek Lions Club for her Eagle Scout Service Project. She constructed two notice/display boards for the Racine County Pony Club (RCPC). Her project will provide the club with an area to display information that will be used during horse shows, clinics, and community outreach events.

Cassie ​Scheidt also is from Racine and a member of Scouts BSA Troop 218. She was also ​​chartered to the Oak Creek Lions Club. Cassie built a mulched viewing area with three octagonal picnic tables and benches at the RCPC for her Eagle Scout Service Project. This project provides the club with an outdoor viewing area and location for day camps or outreach programs.

Annastasia Wischki from Saukville, Wisconsin is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 338. Further, she was​​ chartered to VFW Post 11038 in Waterford, Wisconsin. She designed and built a serenity circle garden at Alliance Bible Church for her Eagle Scout Service Project.

Jaisyn Daher​ from Caledonia, Wisconsin is a member of ​​Scouts BSA Troop 2002. She was chartered to the Bartlett Youth Foundation. For her Eagle Scout Service Project, Jaisyn installed an American flag collection box at the Bartlett Youth Foundation. As a means to inform others about her service project, she created informational door hangers and organized distribution. She also provided training to her troop and youth center on how to properly conduct a flag retirement​t ceremony.

Women in Scouts

For decades, women have been a part of different co-ed programs held by the Boy Scouts of America. In recent years, the organization has expanded by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts. Also, for nearly a year they have been welcomed to join Scouts BSA.

Since the expansion, in February of last year, there have been tens of thousands of young females throughout Wisconsin and the country who have joined the program. The journey to becoming an Eagle Scout requires learning new skills, overcoming obstacles, and demonstrating leadership.

Four females within the Southeastern Wisconsin area meet the Eagle Scout standards. Therefore, a Facebook Live event, ​”Be the Change“, will take place to honor this moment in history on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Further, the event will celebrate the service, leadership, and groundbreaking accomplishments of the first female Eagle Scouts.

For these women, this is just the start of their opportunities. Individuals who earn the esteemed Eagle Scout rank can reference it for academic, vocational, and military recognition. Further, this includes scholarships and advanced enlistment grades.

The Racine County Eye congratulates these individuals on their success.

