Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.
Brian Graziano of Burlington, WI, graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
Morgan McCourt of Burlington, WI, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in economics: financial economics option.
