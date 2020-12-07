Asset Builders will hold the 13th Annual Racine/Kenosha Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl® (FICB) virtually on December 9, engaging local high school students in a friendly competition to encourage financial literacy. Students will answer questions covering categories such as personal finance, economics, taxes, technology, and more.

“The Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl is a great opportunity for students to learn about the world of personal finance and investment in a fun, engaging way,” said Richard Entenmann, Executive Director of Asset Builders. “These are important skills that these kids will use for the rest of their lives, and we are thankful for our sponsors like SC Johnson that care passionately about their communities and can help make this event possible.”

FICB is a financial literacy program for high school students, teaching a wide range of financial literacy topics that align with Wisconsin’s Model Academic Standards for Personal Finance as well as the Jumpstart National Standards. The FICB culminates in a live, college-bowl tournament where teams compete to determine regional champions. Teams that finish 1st- and 2nd-Place from each region earn the right to advance to the state championship tournament.

Sponsors of the event include SC Johnson, US Bank, Manpower Group, Carthage College, Southern Lakes Credit Union, Johnson Financial Group, Educators Credit Union, TCF Bank, and many more.

Asset Builders is a Wisconsin nonprofit organization with a mission of promoting financial education and wealth-building strategies to enhance the quality of life of low- and moderate-income youth, families, and communities.

To learn more about Asset Builders or the FICB, visit www.ficbonline.org.

