RACINE COUNTY – All three Racine County Circuit Court judge candidates will be running unopposed in the 2022 Spring General Election to be held on April 5.

There will be a contest, however, for the Court of Appeals District II judgeship. That district includes Racine, Kenosha and 10 other counties in Eastern Wisconsin.

Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz of Racine is seeking a third six-year term for the Branch 2 seat. He was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2016.

In Branch 4, Judge Mark Nielsen of Racine is seeking a second six-year term. He was first elected in 2016.

Judge Kristin Cafferty of Racine is seeking a full, six-year term on the bench. She was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Branch 5 seat in Feb. 2021 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Piontek. That appointment took effect in April.

Voters will have two candidates to choose from for the District II Court of Appeals, based in Waukesha. The judgeship has a six-year term. Lori Kornblum, the incumbent, joined the court effective Jan. 3. Previously an attorney in private practice, she was appointed by the governor to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Reilly.

The other Appeals Court candidate is Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar. She has been in that position since 2015.

2022 Primary and General Election Coverage

Next Election: Primary – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Spring Election – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Primary – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022

For more information on voting and elections visit Vote411.org.

