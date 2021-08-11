Hailey Stoltenberg, of Racine, WI, was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Union College.

Stoltenberg is a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in Environmental Science.

Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

About Union College

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation. Union, with its long history of blending disciplines, is a leader in educating students to be engaged, innovative and ethical contributors to an increasingly diverse, global, and technologically complex society.

