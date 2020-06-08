More than 2600 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local residents include:

Zachary Slechta of Burlington (53105) is majoring in Civil Engineering

Jonathan Michel of Waterford (53185) is majoring in Communication Sports Communication

Iffat Nusaiba Mahmood of Mount Pleasant (53406) is majoring in Computer Science

Hannah Wehr of Waterford (53185) is majoring in Criminology

Hannah Ramcke of Union Grove (53182) is majoring in Nursing

