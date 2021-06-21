RACINE COUNTY– More than 1800 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2021. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Your local students include:

Hannah Wehr of Waterford, WI (53185) — majoring in Criminology.

Todd Manteufel of Franksville, WI (53126) — majoring in Finance.

Jonathan Michel of Waterford, WI (53185) — majoring in Communication Sports Communication.

About Bradley University

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.