KENOSHA, WI – More than 760 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including these students from Racine County:
Burlington
- Michelle LaMeer
- Franksville
- Carson Krenzke
- Tyler Adam
- Joseph Zuleger
- Megan Baumeister
- Asher Boucher
Caledonia
- Lisa Traxel
- Owen Beck
Franksville
- Diego Fuentes
- Natalie Vitek
Mount Pleasant
- Ashley Gorman
- Brian Dean
- Cassandra Vassar
- Jayden Davis
- Amber Janke
- Felicity Smith
Racine
- Michael McMurray
- Tanner Ostrowski
- Isabella Spino
- Logan Marino
- Brooke Westfall
- Payton Krogh
- Katherine Nelson
- Lizeth Brito
- Mckenzie Burns
- Abigail Roushia
- Jeanette Ackerman
- Grace Hunnicutt
- Ian Rognerud
- Austin Belkin
- Connor Goodno
- Emily Kelley
- Noemi Norman
- Riley La Fave
- Imauni James
- Gabriella Angelini
- Gabriel Brandies
- Antonia Sosa
- Nina Alfano
- Antanasia Yancey
- Julia Olson
- Elisa Douglas
Racine, Continued
- Brenden Baugrud
- Daelah Edwards
- Joseph Christie
- Liam Carls
- Erik Carlson
- Luis Garduno
Sturtevant
- Angelina Coolidge
- Jessica Schultz
Union Grove
- Aryana Kovach
- Abigail Hogan
