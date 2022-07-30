KENOSHA, WI – More than 760 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including these students from Racine County:

Burlington Michelle LaMeer

Franksville

Carson Krenzke

Tyler Adam

Joseph Zuleger

Megan Baumeister

Asher Boucher Caledonia Lisa Traxel

Owen Beck Franksville Diego Fuentes

Natalie Vitek Mount Pleasant Ashley Gorman

Brian Dean

Cassandra Vassar

Jayden Davis

Amber Janke

Felicity Smith Racine Michael McMurray

Tanner Ostrowski

Isabella Spino

Logan Marino

Brooke Westfall

Payton Krogh

Katherine Nelson

Lizeth Brito

Mckenzie Burns

Abigail Roushia

Jeanette Ackerman

Grace Hunnicutt

Ian Rognerud

Austin Belkin

Connor Goodno

Emily Kelley

Noemi Norman

Riley La Fave

Imauni James

Gabriella Angelini

Gabriel Brandies

Antonia Sosa

Nina Alfano

Antanasia Yancey

Julia Olson

Elisa Douglas Racine, Continued Brenden Baugrud

Daelah Edwards

Joseph Christie

Liam Carls

Erik Carlson

Luis Garduno Sturtevant Angelina Coolidge

Jessica Schultz Union Grove Aryana Kovach

Abigail Hogan

