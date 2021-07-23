The following students in your coverage area graduated in May 2021 from Wheaton College (IL):

Jenna Jossart of Racine (53177), graduated summa cum laude with a BA in Business/Economics and a minor in Bible.

Jacob Rhoads of Racine (53403), graduated with a BA in Communication: Media Studies and a minor in International Relations.

