The year 2021 marked the 147th Carthage Christmas Festival. “Come to Us, Abide with Us” was the theme this year, taken from the beloved Christmas Carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Taking the events of the last year into consideration, the carol’s lyrics are hope-filled and offer a humbled take on the state of our world.

Three sold-out dinners and performances for over 3,500 patrons took place in the A. F. Siebert Chapel between Dec. 3 – 5, with multiple featured guests including local students.

The following students are recognized for their participation in “A Carthage Christmas – Come to Us, Abide with Us”:

Racine

Rayven Craft

Avery Morris

Abigail Roushia Mount Pleasant

Brian Dean Sturtevant

Eleanor Riley Burlington

Megan Baumeister Waterford

Abigail Ciesielczyk Congratulations to all participants. “Come to Us, Abide with Us” – Photo Credit: Carthage College

